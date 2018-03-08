Google pushing AMP-based web standards that allow for instant loading

Launched in early 2016, Accelerated Mobile Pages have made their way throughout Google’s various web-facing products and services. Resulting in faster experiences, Google now wants to apply these learned lessons and speed benefits to the rest of the web with new standards.

Nintendo Switch

The AMP team announced today that it’s working on and encouraging new web standards that will allow instant loading for non-AMP web content.

Based on what we learned from AMP, we now feel ready to take the next step and work to support more instant-loading content not based on AMP technology in areas of Google Search designed for this, like the Top Stories carousel.

To do so, new web standards are required with multiple inspired by AMP already being proposed. Google has posted a new page that will keep track of in-development standards and features that are related to AMP.

This new AMP-like content also has to meet a set of performance and user experience criteria. However, Google believes that the technology required for AMP is at a point where it can be extended to other forms of web content with similar performance.

Google notes that it will continue to heavily invest in AMP and maintain its various open source aspects. For example, Google is heavily working on the AMP Stories format for publishers, as well as dynamic email messages.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: