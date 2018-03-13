Google Images updated with page title captions under every mobile result

Google announced a major change to Images last month that removed the direct link to pictures as part of a new licensing deal. Today, Google’s visual search feature is adding new captions under every result to aid context.

Last year, Google began improving visual discovery by adding more context to the image results page. Badges, for recipe or product, helped users find what they were looking for, while Images recently began including the domain URL under every result.

The newly added captions will appear just above the domain address in bold and feature the title of the web page where each image is published.

This extra piece of information gives you more context so you can easily find out what the image is about and whether the website would contain more relevant content for your needs.

In this example, the image results give you visual confirmation that you found the right fruit, but captions make results instantly more useful with additional context. For instance, you can learn that this fruit is called carambola or starfruit, and that it’s popular in China. This also helps you choose the result page to click and explore further.

Image captions will begin rolling out globally this week on both the Android and iOS Google app, as well as mobile search.

