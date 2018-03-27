9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Hello Doorbell $183, SanDisk 200GB Micro SDXC Card $60, Samsung 40″ 4K TV $300, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Nest’s new Hello Smart Wi-Fi Doorbell now available for $183 (Reg. $229)
Upgrade your smartphone or Switch w/ SanDisk’s 200GB Micro SDXC Card for $60
Samsung 40-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV w/ three HDMI inputs: $300 (Reg. $400)
Brother’s AiO AirPrint Laser Printer w/ Amazon Dash Replenishment falls to $180 (28% off)
Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Foldable Solar USB Chargers from $42, more
Amazon’s latest Anker sale has all the charging gear you need from $7, more
Want to build a gaming PC for under $1,000? Here’s how we did it [Video]
Ancheer 250W review: Can you get a solid ebike for under $600 shipped? We tried and had a lot of fun
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nike knocks up to 40% off sale styles: Flyknit, Dri-FIT, Air Max, Jordan and more
- B&H discounts refurbished eero Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System kits, from $65 (Orig. up to $399)
- Extend your home network w/ this powerline 802.3 Wi-Fi adapter kit for $25 (37% off)
- Pick up a new Philips Norelco Razor in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $40
- Marshall intros Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones, its first w/ Active Noise Cancellation
- BLACK+DECKER’s 20V Drill and Driver drops to just $35 shipped (Reg. $60), today only
- Amazon has 100% recycled Green Toys in today’s Gold Box from $4 Prime shipped
- Upgrade your bed w/ a Lucid Mattress from $183 shipped in Amazon’s Gold Box
- Grab a New Nintendo 3DS XL handheld console for $161 shipped today (Reg. $200)
- The Nintendo Super NES Classics book is down to $10 Prime shipped today
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Portal Knights, Football Manager Mobile 2018, more
- Carry up to 12 Nintendo Switch games in this PowerA case for under $8 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $40, Monster Hunter World + RE7 $60, more
- LEGO’s massive 2,295-Piece Ninjago Destiny’s Bounty building kit drops to $100 shipped
- Take your meals up a notch w/ a Lodge Cast Iron 5-Quart Dutch Oven for $31.50
- J.Crew Spring Sale: 40% off full-priced items + free shipping with deals from $20
- Car and Driver magazine back down to $3/yr. with free delivery: 4 yrs. for $12 ($80 value)
- Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case
- Fossil adds over 400+ items to its sale section with 30% off watches, accessories, bags & more
- Payless is taking an extra 30% off with new styles from just $17
- Reebok Layers Sale: 40% off vests, sweatshirts, jackets & more from $21
- Lucky Brand Pop Up Sale has prices at just $10: t-shirts, jeans, shoes, accessories, more
- iTunes movie bundle sale from $10: Lord of the Rings, Shrek, Hobbit, much more
- This week’s iTunes $1 HD movie rental is The Foreigner (Reg. $5+)
- Hitman Sniper goes FREE for the very first time today on iOS (Reg. up to $2)
- iTunes Gift Card Deals: Best Buy takes 10% off, Costco members can save up to 18%
- 2Do productivity app for Mac now matching all-time low at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Moog iOS apps get deep price drops today: Animoog $2, Filtatron $2, Model 15 $15, more
- Hands-on w/ Clockwork Synergy’s new Carbon Fiber Apple Watch bands [Deal]
Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The Ridge Warrior is a high-end eBike that’s built to handle any terrain
Our favorite denim picks for men & women under $50: Banana Republic, H&M, more
Moog brings the classic Minimoog Model D to iOS today w/ introductory pricing [Video]
- Milled Aluminum, Cherry Switches and USB-C highlight Rama Work’s mechanical keyboard
- Guacamelee! 2 set for release this summer + new details from GDC 2018 [Video]
- No one may need this $55,000 weather station, but I still want it anyway
- Pioneer Woman’s new spring line at Walmart is affordable and & functional
- Nike unveils 2018 Vision Collection with modern and retro designs
- What the Golf? for Mac is ridiculous, hilarious and perfect for people that hate golf [Video]
- CB2 x Fred Segal Pool Party collaboration has you ready for warmer weather get-togethers
- LEGO debuts 230-piece Tron Legacy kit with 2 Light Cycles and 3 all-new minifigure
- adidas Originals introduces new throwback cases for iPhone 7/8/Plus and X
- Vintage design and high-end components highlight the new Timmerman Scrambler eBike
- Nordstrom launches a 200-item home collection in partnership w/ Anthropologie
- You can grab $50+ off Pad & Quill’s new luxury Heritage Leather Duffle Bag
- Blue Microphones intros new Yeticaster podcasting bundle w/ vintage design cues
- ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock
- Chamberlain’s sleek Elite Series wall-mounted opener sports HomeKit control, more
- Review: Is the massive KORG Gadget library of instruments for Mac worth the heavy price tag?
- Five unique items under $15 for your home office
- Here are the five top style trends you need for under $100
- HTC opens up pre-orders for Vive Pro w/ higher resolution screens, built-in headphones, mor
- Pad & Quill debuts leather MacBook backpacks/messenger bags, now up to $40 off
- Under Armour launches Hovr, a smart running shoe to track runs, pace, more
- Casio is bringing back its iconic 1980s Gaming Calculator later this month
- Pottery Barn launches decor line with Lilly Pulitzer for a bright & beachy home
- Anker intros first 7.5W iPhone-compatible Qi charging pads, up to 20% off today
- Your Echo Dot audio goes to the next-level w/ Gramazon, a 3D-printed gramophone
- Nintendo sheds light on Toy-Con Garage, its way to program your own Switch creations
- Amazon just recalled 260,000 power banks, here’s our favorite alternatives
- SEGA brings 50 classic games to PS4, Xbox One & PC: Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, more
- Sugar & Cloth Collection for Amazon will add a pop of flair to any party w/ prices from $8
- Raspberry Pi unleashes new B+ version of Model 3 with upgraded processor, networking