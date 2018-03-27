9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Hello Doorbell $183, SanDisk 200GB Micro SDXC Card $60, Samsung 40″ 4K TV $300, more

- Mar. 27th 2018 10:12 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Nest’s new Hello Smart Wi-Fi Doorbell now available for $183 (Reg. $229)

Upgrade your smartphone or Switch w/ SanDisk’s 200GB Micro SDXC Card for $60

Samsung 40-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV w/ three HDMI inputs: $300 (Reg. $400)

Brother’s AiO AirPrint Laser Printer w/ Amazon Dash Replenishment falls to $180 (28% off)

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Foldable Solar USB Chargers from $42, more

Amazon’s latest Anker sale has all the charging gear you need from $7, more

Want to build a gaming PC for under $1,000? Here’s how we did it [Video]

Ancheer 250W review: Can you get a solid ebike for under $600 shipped? We tried and had a lot of fun

MORE NEW DEALS:

Nike knocks up to 40% off sale styles: Flyknit, Dri-FIT, Air Max, Jordan and more

Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

The Ridge Warrior is a high-end eBike that’s built to handle any terrain

Our favorite denim picks for men & women under $50: Banana Republic, H&M, more

Moog brings the classic Minimoog Model D to iOS today w/ introductory pricing [Video]

Caseco iPhone cases, Lightning cables, car mounts and more 30% off sitewide with promo code “9to5Mac30off”

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800