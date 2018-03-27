Google Play Movies & TV now sends you to apps where content is available to stream

Earlier this month, Google Play Movies & TV gained a new bottom bar design that elevated the Android app’s watchlist feature. This is part of a bigger update launching today that makes the service a sort of directory to where shows and films are streaming. It is also gaining a new discovery feature to find content to watch.

From HBO Go to Amazon Prime Video, there are a multitude of streaming and TV anywhere apps that users either subscribe or have access to via a cable subscription. The Google Play Movies & TV app will now help users take advantage of services they may already have by notifying them where a show is available to stream.

Content listings on both the Android app and the Play Store will now tell users where a movie or series is available to stream. For example, heading to the listing for Silicon Valley tell users that the show is available on HBO Go, noting that cable or satellite subscription is required. A prominent “Watch on HBO Go” button will take users to the app.

Episodes can still be purchased from Google Play, but this is much more convenient given the likelihood that users today most likely already have access. At launch, over two dozen partner services are supported:

Meanwhile, Play Movies & TV is adding new discovery features. The app’s new Home tab features a new “What are you in the mood for?” section with filters for genres, time period, and critic ratings. Shows will be displayed in a grid while listings gain a new thumbs up/down toolbar.

Lastly, the recently elevated Watchlist will let users long press on any show or movie to save, with the tab notifying users when content is available to buy, rent, stream, and of any price drops.

This update is rolling out on Android phones and tablets over the next few days.

