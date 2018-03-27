Google+ adds new ‘Highlight’ notification for communities and collections

There are a lot of things Google+ does better than other social networks, but notifications have never been one of them. Especially in the case of communities, notifications have only ever had two levels — all in or nothing. Now, though, Google is introducing a new “Highlights” feature for notifications on the social network.

This new feature makes it a lot easier for users to keep up with what’s going on with the things they follow without constantly being bombarded by notifications. If you’ve ever subscribed to notifications on a community on Google+, this is a feature you’ll undoubtedly appreciate.

Instead of getting notified of each new post, Google automatically determines the “most important” posts to save you time while seeing what matters most.

To help you stay on top of these connections, we’re adding more options for how often you’re notified about new posts in the Google+ communities and collections to which you subscribe. Instead of getting all or no notifications, you can now opt to get “highlights” only. When the highlights option is selected, we will send you a digest notification of the top posts from across all of your G+ communities and collections. This will help save you time and ensure you’re seeing the posts that matter most.

This feature started rolling out yesterday to users, and it should be live for all in the next couple of days. It’s unclear if the setting will be available on mobile, though.

