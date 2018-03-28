Chrome OS 67 shows off an Android P-like quick settings as Google tests P for Chromebooks

Google has done a lot in recent months to streamline the experience on Chrome OS for Android apps, and that means making the desktop OS more like Android itself. Now, it seems one of Android P’s biggest redesigns is going to be making its way to Chrome OS…

The best gifts for Android users

Hidden in the flags of Chrome OS version 67 (which is in the Dev channel as of this past Monday) is an option enabling a new “unified” system tray (via Reddit). Once this flag is enabled, you’ll quickly notice that the quick settings menu in Chrome OS gets a pretty big redesign.

The new look is eerily similar to that of Android P’s new quick settings, right down to the colors. Most of the icons now have a circular shape around them with the information below. Functionality appears to be the same, though.

Interestingly enough, this flag shows up just days after it was found out that Google has been quietly testing Android P as a backbone for Chrome OS. While it’s not immediately obvious, Chromebooks do have a base for Android app functionality, and currently, most Chromebooks are running on top of Android Nougat.

Spotted by XDA-Developers last week, though, Google seems to be testing out replacing that with Android P, even though Oreo never rolled out. There’s no indication as to when this might happen, though.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: