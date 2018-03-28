Gboard 7.1 beta adds useful ‘auto-spacing after punctuation’ option

Following a big update earlier this month that added email address suggestions, universal media search, and several new languages, the next version of Gboard has arrived in the beta channel this evening. Version 7.1 makes the notable addition of a very convenient “auto-spacing after punctuation” option.

According to the “What’s new in Gboard?” prompt, “Auto-space after punctuation” is — so far — the only addition in this update. It might take several seconds to load and appear as it did not immediately show up on the several devices we have updated. This was also the case last version where features like email suggestions were not immediately available for all beta users.

The feature is turned off by default and can be enabled by going into Gboard Settings and the “Text correction” menu. Under the “Corrections” section, there is a new “Auto-space after punctuation” toggle where a “Space is automatically inserted after punctuation.”

This includes periods and commas as users frequently insert a space after punctuation. A real time saver, this is quite a useful addition. However, users can disable if they find it inconvenient.

We are still sifting through the update to find what else is new. Version 7.1 should be available for all users in the coming weeks.

