Google’s Hire recruiting tool gains smart search to match past candidates for new jobs

Sundar Pichai closed the I/O 2017 keynote by announcing Google for Jobs — an effort to help employers find candidates through machine learning and prominent job listings in Search. In July, the company launched Hire and today the service is adding a “candidate discovery” feature.

The Hire recruiting tool integrates with G Suite like messaging candidates through Gmail, scheduling with Google Calendar, and tracking candidates using Sheets. Candidate discovery taps into the company’s search prowess to better surface suitable candidates.

On average, companies engage with 250 candidates before finding the single candidate they want to hire. Often, many of the 249 that don’t get hired are a great fit for future openings—but companies haven’t always had an easy way to identify past candidates that might be a good match for new jobs.

Currently in beta, the functionality helps recruiters find candidates that may be suitable for a current opening. Candidate discovery will generate a prioritized list of applicants based on profile matches to location, job description, and title.

This ranking works by allowing recruiters to search and filter based on previous interactions like post interview impressions and whether a job offer was previously made.

Candidates with positive feedback will rank higher in search results than those without, and candidates who received an offer in the past but declined it will rank higher than those who were previously rejected.

Meanwhile, with the latter criteria, the feature understands intent so it can find near matches by knowing what skills and experiences are associated with a title, as well as nearby locations, so that exact keyword matches are not required.

