Google’s new ‘Hire’ recruiting app launches w/ Gmail, Google Calendar integration

Google has today introduced Hire, a new tool built on G Suite that lets small businesses more easily organize and document the recruitment process. Integrating seamlessly with your G Suite-based apps like Gmail and Google Calendar, Hire can sync data across web apps so that everything you need to find and hire key talent is in one place.

Basically, the app is a layer on G Suite’s existing technologies that lets you communicate with candidates via Gmail, schedule and see various key details (like invites, contact info, schedule, and other information) for interviews using Google Calendar, and track candidate data for analysis in Sheets.

Hire makes it easy for you to identify talent, build strong candidate relationships and efficiently manage the interview process end-to-end. It integrates seamlessly with G Suite apps like Gmail and Google Calendar, which more than 3 million businesses use, many of them to drive recruiting efforts. With the introduction of Hire, customers now have a hiring app alongside G Suite’s familiar, easy-to-use tools that can help them run an efficient recruiting process.

Google has been allowing some organizations to test the app for quite some time now, but the Mountain View company is today opening it up to most — specifically U.S.-based businesses under 1,000 employees — that might want to use it. You can learn more at the Hire website.

While Hire helps organizations find talent, those searching for a job might want to check out Google for Jobs, which Google announced back at I/O 2017. Essentially an extension of Google Search, Jobs can pull information from other job platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, CareerBuilder, Monster, Glassdoor, and others. The machine learning-powered tool sorts listings by title, date posted, and job type.

