Android Oreo is now available for the Razer Phone as a developer preview, based on 8.1

When a company releases a phone with a fairly stock build of Android, you generally expect relatively quick updates. That’s what we were hoping for with the Razer Phone, but sadly, that wasn’t delivered. Today, though, Razer is getting the ball rolling with the arrival of Android Oreo for the Razer Phone.

The first Android Oreo build for the Razer Phone, unfortunately, isn’t a public rollout. However, it is available to everyone as a developer preview. Like Google’s early previews, this requires that you manually flash a system image on your device, meaning you’ll also have to reset it, and you’ll need to unlock your bootloader as well.

The update itself weighs in at 1.6GB and carries with it Android 8.1. While Oreo is still long overdue for this phone, it’s at least good to see Razer using the latest version available. It also comes with the March security patch in tow. You’ll likely need to manually update your phone to newer versions of the preview, assuming they happen, as well as the final build. Keep in mind that things will almost certainly be buggy in these previews as well.

If you’ve got a Razer Phone and want to give Oreo a shot, head over to Razer’s site to get your download.

