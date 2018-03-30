9to5Rewards: Your chance to win one of three limited edition Raspberry Rose LG V30s!

We reviewed the LG V30 all the way back in October of last year, but it’s still relevant for a few reasons — one of which being that it’s still LG’s most recent flagship! If you’ve been wanting a new phone and the LG V30 might be a good option for you, then you’re in luck: We’ve partnered with LG to give away three brand new LG V30s in the limited edition Raspberry Rose color…

This brand new LG V30 you’ll be receiving is an unlocked 64GB United States model of the device. Since it’s unlocked, you’ll be able to use it on any US carrier, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and even Sprint.

The LG V30 is an all-around beast of a phone, with flagship specs including the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a huge 6-inch OLED display. That 18:9 panel is surrounded by minimal bezels in a well-built aluminum and glass design. Here are some key details:

LG V30 is the latest iteration of the company’s V series flagship smartphones and improves on the strengths of the V series by elevating its revolutionary video, camera and audio capabilities

The surprisingly compact and lightweight body is constructed of premium materials and wrapped around a brilliant OLED FullVision display. Further, LG’s OLED display technology brings a cinematic viewing experience to the palm of your hand

What’s more, the slim bezels surround the 6-inch, 18:9 screen and create a viewing experience that makes you want to never look away

For this giveaway, we’ll be picking three winners and there are three phones up for grabs. The giveaway is also restricted to the United States.

How do I enter?

You can learn the full details of our 9to5Rewards program here, but in short, simply be a part of the community. Leave comments, interact with us on Twitter, and share posts! We’ll pick three winners completely at random based on community interaction, and you can get started by giving us a retweet below.

We’ll pick and announce a winner on Monday, April 2nd.

