Google Search revamps movie lookup and comparison with new cards interface

Following last week’s Play Movies & TV update that made the app a centralized streaming directory, Google Search is boosting its own movie features. Thanks to a new interface, movies that are currently in theaters will be easier to lookup and compare.

Searching “showtimes,” “movies,” or other similar queries on Google reveals a new card interface that features various stats like runtime and genre, as well as ratings from several services. Underneath are a list of showtimes from a nearby theatre. Cards are stacked one on top of another for easy scrolling, and tapping a card reveals more information about the movie.

This includes an overview tab with the standard information, trailer, and cast that is found on the usual Knowledge Graph card. Meanwhile, under the Theaters tab, users can see more showtimes from venues near them. The card motif continues as you can also swipe left and right in a carousel to quickly view other movies.

Meanwhile, back on the Search results page, another Theaters tab allows users to lookup movies with multiple filters, including location, date, genre, screen type, rating, and more. You can also specify the original query by appending a specific city to it.

This feature is available on mobile Google Search and in the Google app for Android in the U.S. and India in Hindi and English. It is also coming to the iOS Google app.

