YouTube HQ in San Bruno on lockdown following active shooter [Update]

Reports are coming in this afternoon of an active shooter at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. There is heavy police activity at the site of the video network’s campus, with employees noting they are in lockdown. At approximately 1:30PM, police confirmed that they are “responding to an active shooter.”

According to San Francisco news station KRON4, local authorities have received multiple 911 calls from the YouTube area. Surrounding buildings near 901 Cherry Avenue are also in lockdown, with police asking the public to stay away from the location. There are also multiple reports of the I-280 highway being shut down in response.

One YouTube employee reported hearing shots and barricading themselves in with other coworkers just before 1PM. That particular Googler — along with several others — have since posted that they’ve been safely evacuated.

Images from the scene, along with other employee accounts, show and confirm a heavy presence of police and other emergency services. According to one area police scanner (via Twitter), there are “six to nine total patients.” CBS San Francisco corroborates that multiple victims are being taken to the hospital.

The Stanford Health Care Hospital said it was expecting four to five victims, while San Francisco General confirmed that they have received patients and are continuing to do so as of around 1:45PM.

Google notes that they are coordinating with authorities and working to provide more information as it comes in.

Update: San Bruno Police Chief Barberini made a statement at 2:30PM recounting that four gunshot victims were found at the scene. In the process of clearing the building, a deceased female was also found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound. The investigation is still ongoing, but authorities currently believe she may be the shooter.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital confirms they have received patients from the incident. But can't give a number right now because "they are still receiving patients" – according to head comms person — Sally Shin (@sallyshin) April 3, 2018

Police have blocked the 280 freeway near YouTube HQ where active shooter has been reported pic.twitter.com/g4cmPTT2ks — Jon Passantino (@passantino) April 3, 2018

The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. pic.twitter.com/l7XabZ5FpI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 3, 2018

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

I got evacuated outside with my hands up. I’m with other people. I don’t think the shooter’s been found that I know of. I saw blood drops on the stairs I walk up everusay. I’m shaking. This is surreal. I hope my colleagues are okay. — Lil | Milktea (@_lilchen) April 3, 2018

Hearing six to nine total patients so far on San Bruno scanner. #YouTubeShooting — Tyson Winter (@TysonWinter) April 3, 2018

Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018