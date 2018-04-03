YouTube HQ in San Bruno on lockdown following active shooter [Update]

Reports are coming in this afternoon of an active shooter at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. There is heavy police activity at the site of the video network’s campus, with employees noting they are in lockdown. At approximately 1:30PM, police confirmed that they are “responding to an active shooter.”
According to San Francisco news station KRON4, local authorities have received multiple 911 calls from the YouTube area. Surrounding buildings near 901 Cherry Avenue are also in lockdown, with police asking the public to stay away from the location. There are also multiple reports of the I-280 highway being shut down in response.
One YouTube employee reported hearing shots and barricading themselves in with other coworkers just before 1PM. That particular Googler — along with several others — have since posted that they’ve been safely evacuated.
Images from the scene, along with other employee accounts, show and confirm a heavy presence of police and other emergency services. According to one area police scanner (via Twitter), there are “six to nine total patients.” CBS San Francisco corroborates that multiple victims are being taken to the hospital.
The Stanford Health Care Hospital said it was expecting four to five victims, while San Francisco General confirmed that they have received patients and are continuing to do so as of around 1:45PM.
Google notes that they are coordinating with authorities and working to provide more information as it comes in.
Update: San Bruno Police Chief Barberini made a statement at 2:30PM recounting that four gunshot victims were found at the scene. In the process of clearing the building, a deceased female was also found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound. The investigation is still ongoing, but authorities currently believe she may be the shooter.