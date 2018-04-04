You’ll be able to ‘hide the notch’ using software on the OnePlus 6, but not when it launches

There always seems to be some topic of controversy when OnePlus launches a new smartphone, and with the upcoming OnePlus 6, the biggest thing to talk about is the display notch. Despite clear explanations from the company, many fans are still outraged that it’s happening. Thankfully, though, you’ll eventually be able to hide it…

There are two basic ways to treat a notch on your smartphone’s display. Firstly, you can “embrace it,” as Apple has done on the iPhone X. When you do this, apps need to be adjusted to take advantage of that screen space, or at the very least, try their best to avoid putting UI elements under it, as can be the problem when apps aren’t optimized.

The other option is to hide it for the most part. This is something we’ve seen from the likes of Essential, which rarely lets UI elements up to where its notch is, and blocks it completely during video playback. For many, this is the better solution, but it’s looking like OnePlus is planning to give us the best of both worlds.

In a recent comment on OnePlus’ forums, CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company was planning on a “black-out” feature when the phone was in early development, but decided to change directions and go for an “exceptional full-screen experience”. After users gave their feedback, though, OnePlus has decided to go-ahead and deliver the black-out feature anyway.

A black-out feature was seriously considered in the early stages of the development of the OnePlus 6. At the time we decided against adding this feature. We wanted to focus all of our time and resources on delivering an exceptional full-screen experience. I still believe the best way to experience the OnePlus 6 is using the full potential of the display. Recently many users have raised interest in having a black-out function. We respect your feedback, and would like to give everyone the ability to choose. This function will enable you to black out the background of the notifications and status bar. It will be added in a future software update released after the launch of the OnePlus 6. Look forward to sharing this new update with you all. Thank you for making us better!

Having the choice here is the best call, as everyone is going to view that notch differently. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this feature, as Huawei has similarly implemented it on the P20 family.

It’s still unclear exactly when the OnePlus 6 will debut, but with all of the recent talk directly from OnePlus regarding it, it’s definitely landing soon…

9to5Google’s Take

Personally, I’m not against the notch, I’m just against how people treat it. OnePlus has already said its purpose is not cosmetic, which is good if true, but having this option to hide it using software is pretty much best case scenario if you ask me. Hopefully, that update lands shortly after the phone’s launch.

What do you think of the OnePlus 6 and its notch? Will you opt to hide it? Drop a comment below and let us know!

