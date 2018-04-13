9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Sale, Belkin AC Travel Battery $10, Wemo Wi-Fi Dimmer $50, more

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy 2-day Sale has $250 off MacBook, iPad Pro deals, TVs, Monitors, much more

Save $219 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB w/o Touch Bar

Belkin’s $10 Travel Rockstar sports AC outlets, 3000mAh battery + a USB port

Wemo Dimmer Wi-Fi Light Switch returns to Amazon all-time low at $50 shipped ($15 off)

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort II USB-C Charger $26, more

Moshi’s S9 cases and USB-C accessories 20% off. Car Vent Mount $24, USB-C Car Charger $32, 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable $16, IonSlim 10K USB-C portable battery $80.

Save $200 on Apple’s latest 5K Retina iMac at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)

Latest iTunes movie sale has $10 Disney flicks, 4K titles, more from $5

Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $4, including new 7.5W Qi Charger, cases, more

Moshi Car Vent Mount $24, USB-C Car Charger $32, & 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable $16

Best Sellers 002: A handy Apple Pencil accessory [Video]

Behind the Screens: Jordan’s dual 38-inch curved widescreen monitor battlestation

MORE NEW DEALS:

Levi’s Mid-Season Event has deals as low as $20 on jeans, shirts, accessories & more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

OWC ships new Thunderblade hard drive, dubbed the ‘fastest external drive’ available

Great Scott! LEGO unveils new Back to the Future Marty McFly & Doc Brown BrickHeadz

This upcoming adapter will let you use your favorite camera lens w/ an iPhone

