Google News is partially down for some Android, iOS, & web users

According to several reports this afternoon, Google News is partially down for some users. The errors somewhat vary with some users not being able to access the main feed, while others note that U.S. section is offline.

The first reports of an issue came in at around 10AM PST, with the biggest error being a completely blank “Headlines” feed. While this primary section is devoid of news stories, headlines, and summaries, the entire Google News service does not appear to be down.

For instance, on the homepage alone, the Recent, Spotlight, and Editors’ Picks sections continue to load, while switching to local city news still works. Additionally, in our testing, Headlines is loading correctly for most of our team.

However, the U.S. section of Google News appears to be completely down for all users. On the web, visiting results in a “We’re sorry we are unable to show any ‘NATION’ stories. Please try again later.” There is a similar error on both the Android and iOS mobile apps.

Interestingly, this problem only seems to affect the U.S. section, with other countries and regions loading correctly.

