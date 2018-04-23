Best cases & screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

Despite the Galaxy S9 supposedly being tougher than last year’s model, the handset’s glass front and back are still extremely easy to break when dropped. To help prevent potential damage, here are the best cases and screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+.

Cases

The best overall

BodyGuardz Trainr Pro

Out of all of the cases that I have tried for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ and all of the cases on this list, the Trainr Pro has been the one to check all of the boxes when it comes to finding the best smartphone case.

The case features a semi-clear polycarbonate backing, a slim profile, and a grippy design that covers the edges of the handset as well as the front and back corners of the object. But what really sold me on the Trainr Pro was how great the button presses were. I have yet to find a case that adds to the Galaxy S9’s design while adding drop protection and near perfect feel in hand.

While I didn’t use it, the Trainr Pro does have two large slots on either edge that can be used with an optional exercise armband.

BodyGuardz also makes a handful of other cases for Samsung’s handsets but none of them had the same fit and finish that the Trainr Pro has.

Buy the BodyGuardz Trainr Pro for the Galaxy S9 for $50

Urban Armor Gear

If you aren’t sold on the BodyGuarz’s case, Urban Armor Gear’s Monarch series case comes in at a close second. As you can see from the photos below, it features a very rugged design (2X military drop-test standards) with accents made out of real leather and metal.

The case itself is super lightweight and slim, which tied with the grippy design, makes for an extremely pleasant experience. The best part of any of UAG’s cases is the tactile response when pressing the power, volume, and Bixby buttons.

If the Monarch case doesn’t fit your style, UAG also makes a handful of other cases that each provide the same level of protection with slightly different stylings.

Buy the UAG Monarch for the Galaxy S9 for $60

Buy the UAG Monarch for the Galaxy S9+ for $60

Drop protection

LifeProof

For years now, LifeProof has been the gold standard when it came to protecting your smartphone from just about every element and drop. But as OEMs like Samsung have added water resistance and other safeguards to its handsets, LifeProof has released new cases that are slimmer and offer an open-screen design while still providing excellent protection.

The Lifeproof Slam is a two-piece case that features a hard clear plastic back and a soft, flexible TPU material on the front and sides to help protect from drops up to 6.6 feet. Unfortunately, as with most LifeProof products we’ve seen in the past, the case’s buttons are a bit stiff and require more pressure to press than other cases.

Buy the LifeProof Slam for the Galaxy S9 for $50

Buy the LifeProof Slam for the Galaxy S9+ for $50

OtterBox

OtterBox offers a handful of different case options for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, but two of them really stick out. The first is the Pursuit Series which features an ultra-thin design while still providing the drop protection most know the company for. And despite this thin design, OtterBox still includes physical covers over the different ports to keep water, dust, dirt, and other elements away from the device.

My biggest issue with this case is just how hard it is to get on the handset. There is a small piece of plastic that encases the front of the handset and is there to ensure that the device does fall out of the case. But inserting this under the rubber lip of the case body can be hard and tedious to do.

Now if you’re someone that drops their handset a lot and just need a thick and rugged case to get it safe, OtterBox’s Defender series case is what you’ll need. This case includes a hard plastic shell that encapsulates the handset which is then covered by a thick piece of rubber that should absorb almost any drop you throw at it.

Oh, and it comes with a belt holster as it might be difficult fitting the Defender case in your pocket.

Buy the OtterBox Pursuit for the Galaxy S9 for $63

Buy the OtterBox Pursuit for the Galaxy S9+ for $72

Buy the OtterBox Defender for the Galaxy S9 for $42

Buy the OtterBox Defender for the Galaxy S9+ for $43

Grip

Speck Presidio Grip

If you’re looking for one of the best cases available for your Galaxy S9/S9+ and are looking for some added grip, the Speck Presidio Grip could be the answer.

The case is made out of a single piece of TPU that have a hard scratch-resistant exterior and a soft interior to help protect your device from 10-foot drops. What tops it off is a non-slip grip covering most of the back and sides of the case that helps it stay put in your hand.

Buy the Speck Presidio Grip for the Galaxy S9 for $40

Buy the Speck Presidio Grip for the Galaxy S9+ for $38

Photography

Moment Photo Case

While cell phones are capable of taking some great photos, they’re limited by the lens that comes built into the handset. Thankfully, companies like Moment have made external lenses that fit over the device’s camera to give you additional shooting capabilities.

Unfortunately, Moment’s case that is used to mount the lenses could use some work, but it gets the job done. It’ll protect your Galaxy from minor drops and scrapes, but it’s mainly there to support the lenses. You can get the photo case with a black or walnut design.

Make sure to check out our comparison between Moment’s and RhinoShield’s different lenses.

Pre-order the Moment Photo Case for the Galaxy S9 for $24

Pre-order the Moment Photo Case for the Galaxy S9+ for $24

RhinoShield SolidSuit

Unlike Moment, RhinoShield’s case is more premium while supporting its own mobile phone lenses. As I wrote in my review comparing it to the RhinoShield options, Moment built its case for a way to mount its lenses while RhinoShield built its fantastic cases and then added the option to mount lenses to it.

The SolidSuit case comes in either a carbon fiber or class black finish and includes the company’s ShockSpread polymer that protects a handset from an 11-foot drop.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like RhinoShield is selling the adaptor to mount the available lens to the S9/S9+ just yet.

Buy the RhinoShield SolidSuit for the Galaxy S9 for $30

Buy the RhinoShield SolidSuit for the Galaxy S9+ for $30

Unique

Kerf Wood Case

If you want something that isn’t just another typical TPU case, the wood case from Kerf is worth looking into. You can read our review of the case here.

Buy the Kerf case for the Galaxy S9 starting at $59

Buy the Kerf case for the Galaxy S9+ starting at $69

RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper

If you’re looking for something other than a case to protect your new Galaxy handset, RhinoShield’s CrashGuard bumper is worth looking at. Using the company’s ShockSpread polymer, the bumper protects your handset from an 11-foot drop.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking for a reliable bumper case, there aren’t any other options at the CrashGuard’s level of protection and premium quality on the market. Eventually, we expect dbrand to release its Grip bumper for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, but it isn’t available just yet.

Buy the RhinoShield CrashGuard for the Galaxy S9 for $25

Buy the RhinoShield CrashGuard for the Galaxy S9+ for $25

Speck Presidio Folio wallet case

If you want your smartphone’s case to double as a wallet, Speck’s Presidio Folio case brings the excellent design of the company’s Presidio line while giving you space to carry up to three different cards.

What’s nice is that in addition to being a space for holding cards, the front flap doubles as a viewing stand and protects the front of the device’s screen when closed. Unfortunately, there isn’t a magnet or clip to hold the flap back when using the handset.

Buy the Speck Presidio Folio for the Galaxy S9 for $45

Buy the Speck Presidio Folio for the Galaxy S9 for $50

Screen Protectors

Whitestone Dome Glass

If you need a tempered glass screen protector, there really isn’t anything better than the offering from Whitestone Dome Glass. While most screen protectors have an adhesive around the edge of the glass, Whitestone uses a liquid, installation kit, and a UV light to make for the perfect fit.

But with that premium application process and near-perfect fit comes with a high price tag that rivals some of the most premium cases.

Read our review of the WhiteStone Dome Glass to see how the application process works.

Buy the Whitestone Dome Glass for the Galaxy S9 for $45

Buy the Whitestone Dome Glass for the Galaxy S9+ for $45

RhinoShield Screen Protectors

If you’re looking for a cheaper option than the Whitestone Dome Glass, RhinoShield offers its own tempered glass screen protector. While this one does adhere to the handset with an adhesive around the edge of the screen protector, the glass’ curved edge still gives you access to as much of the Galaxy S9/S9+’s display as possible.

Additionally, RhinoShield sells an impact resistant back protector made out of plastic that should keep the back glass protected from light drops. This also prevents the back glass from scratching when paired with the company’s bumper case.

Buy the RhinoShield Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Galaxy S9 for $25

Buy the RhinoShield Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Galaxy S9+ for $25

Buy the RhinoShield Back Protector for the Galaxy S9 for $20

Buy the RhinoShield Back Protector for the Galaxy S9+ for $20

Wireless Chargers

Mophie Charge Stream Pad+

Mophie’s wireless charger is probably my favorite wireless charger for the Galaxy S9/S9+ primarily due to its simplistic design and high-quality feel. The puck has a decent heft to it and has a non-stick rubber coating covering the top and bottom of the charger to keep the pad and handset in place.

The charger comes with a QC 2.0 wall adaptor which allows the Mophie Stream Pad+ to deliver up to 10W of power wirelessly to your Samsung handset.

Buy the Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ for $60

Belkin Boost Up

Another great option is the Belkin Boost Up wireless charger. What really makes this one different is that Belkin made it with Samsung’s fast wireless charging in mind making its wireless charger deliver up to 15W of power.

The most significant difference is that Belkin’s charger is make out a plastic that feels slightly hollow to the touch and requires a proprietary plug to deliver power.

Buy the Belkin Boost Up for $55

