9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose SoundSport Earbuds $179, Anker deals from $8, Android Thermal Camera $159, more

- Apr. 25th 2018 9:33 am PT

- Apr. 25th 2018 9:33 am PT

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon all-time low at $179 

Anker’s Amazon sale includes new SoundCore headphones, USB-C/Qi chargers, more from $8

Check temps without contact by using the Seek Thermal Compact Imager: $159 (Reg. $250) 

Best Buy’s 4-day sale delivers up to $400 off Macs, $500 off iPhone X w/ trade, TVs, more

iTunes fills your library w/ new $5 4K + HD movie sale, double features for $10, more

Giveaway: Win Nintendo’s elusive SNES Classic Euro edition

Best Sellers 003: Vello Universal White Balance Handheld Disc [Video

Behind the Screens: Michael’s custom reclaimed wood garage setup

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

Review: RadCity is a great value eBike for commuters w/ 20+ mph speeds & 45+ mile range

Quick Review: AirPods alternative that charge via USB-C and actually stay in for $28 Prime shipped

Moshi’s 6ft Integra USB-C to USB-C Charge Cable $16 & USB-C Car Charger $28 w/ code 9to5GoogleMoshi

MORE NEW DEALS:

Get 20% off FIBARO’s new HomeKit controller ‘The Button’ $48 (Reg $60)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

New spring books and cookbooks to add to your collection

Rogue Amoeba launches new podcasting bundle with over $50 savings

Jailbreak allows all 14 million Nintendo Switch consoles to run custom apps & games

