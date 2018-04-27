Chrome OS 66 rolling out w/ full Meltdown protections, password export, & many tweaks

Following a release to Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android last week, version 66 is now rolling out to Chrome OS. Besides media autoplay restrictions and password export, this update contains a number of small tweaks, as well as Meltdown mitigations for all Chrome OS devices.

With version 64 in January, Chrome allowed users to mute audio on a site-by-site basis to make the playback experience more consistent. Google is now continuing those efforts with new policies that govern when media can autoplay in Chrome 66:

Content is muted, or does not feature audio

Users previously tapped or clicked on the site during the browsing session

On desktop, if the user has frequently played media on the site, according to the Media Engagement Index

There is a new “Export passwords” option under “Manage passwords” that allows users to download a list of stored credentials. A prompt asks users to confirm the download as the saved .csv file is in clear text and easily accessible.

For security, all Chrome OS devices are now patched against the Meltdown CPU vulnerability thanks to the KPTI mitigation for Intel devices on 3.8 kernels

Meanwhile, this version has a number of small additions, including a new Material Keyboard Shortcut Helper app. From a virtual overlay of the keyboard, the interface is now a window with several sections and search.

Magic or Instant Tethering, which allows for fast connectivity sharing with your phone, now supports more devices, while the Chrome Camera app can now record video, as we wrote about this morning.

Those who use Magnification can now zoom up to 20x (in 2x increments), while Google adds Picture in Picture Magnification. Other tweaks deal with windowing and display settings.

On the Android front, apps from the Play Store now support screen sharing, while there is now native printing support, and improvements to Maximized Window. The full list of changes are below:

Adding new keyboard shortcut to move windows from display-to-display

New Chrome OS Keyboard Shortcut Helper

External Display Settings enhancements

Enable Video Recording in Chrome Camera App

Overview window animation improvements

Extending more devices support for Magic Tether

Picture in Picture Magnification

Ability to zoom up to 20x with Chrome OS magnifier

Ability to adjust full screen mag zoom level through pinch gesture

Screen sharing support for Android apps installed via the Google Play Store

Add Google Play into first login Opt-in window

Google Play GDPR support

Google Play Maximized Window support improvements

Automatically pass user credentials from Chrome OS login to network 802.1x authentication

Native printing support extended to Google Play applications

Add Sync notice during initial sign-in

Chrome OS 66 will be available to all devices over the next several days.

