Google I/O 2018 for Android updated w/ more detailed map, navigation, & Assistant Action

With I/O 2018 less than a week away, Google has updated the official Android companion app with a more detailed map and better navigation tools for conference attendees. Meanwhile, earlier in the week, Google also launched an Assistant Action.

The Android app was updated for the 2018 developer conference last week and features the latest Material Design flourishes, like a BottomAppBar, white theme, and rounded interface elements.

Version 6.1 this evening updates the Maps tab with a more detailed layout of the Shoreline Amphitheater. First debuting on the iOS client, which teased upcoming Android Auto announcements, this new map features realistic 3D drawings of tents, sandboxes, and other concession stands.

The previous version used general outlines and only provided generic labels. In the updated app, the map features long descriptions of what attendees can expect from each location.

When viewing a session listing, the bottom bar features a new place icon that takes users to the exact location on the map for easier navigation. It resides right next to the share button on the left.

Lastly, the Info tab adds a “Related apps” section that links to the I/O 18 Google Assistant Action launched earlier this week. Tapping directly opens the Assistant listing page. Users learn more about sessions, browse topics, and more by asking “Talk to Google I/O 18” on most Assistant platforms.

