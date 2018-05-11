Google app 8.3 preps Assistant for Households, Pixel Buds gesture, dowloading pages to ‘Read later’ [APK Insight]

After a packed week that saw a number of new Assistant features, the latest beta of the Google app shows the company working towards even more. Assistant for Households returns, while the app may soon add the ability to save articles for offline reading and more Pixel Buds gestures.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Return of Google Assistant for Households

A featured called Assistant for Households was first spotted in March, but was removed with the next update. In version 8.3 it has returned, noting how “Google Assistant can now treat you like one, helping you work and play together.”

<string name=”assistant_settings_household_managing_splash_screen_button_label”>Manage family members</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_managing_splash_screen_title”>”Your Household Members”</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_setup_splash_screen_button_label”>Continue</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_setup_splash_screen_subtitle”>You and your household are a team. Your Google Assistant can now treat you like one, helping you work and play together.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_setup_splash_screen_title”>Google Assistant for Households</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_title”>Your Household</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_welcome_page_image”>Image on the welcome page</string>

In settings, users will be able to manage included members. It’s still unclear what capabilities this will unlock, but is in line with Google’s aim on family features.

<string name=”assistant_settings_managing_placeholder_text”>”Placeholder for Family Members Member 1 Edit Member 2 Edit Member 3 Edit”</string>

Read later articles

The Google app is possibly working on adding a new “Read later” feature that downloads articles and web pages. This offline capability is suggested by how “Clearing” saved articles tell users how much space would be saved; implying that a download initially occurs.

Meanwhile, there is a distinction between clearing visited pages that are part of the history and the new “read later articles.”

<string name=”recently_clear_data_button”>Clear data</string> <string name=”recently_clear_data_read_later_articles”>Read later articles (%d articles)</string> <string name=”recently_clear_data_read_later_articles_subtext”>”Clears all read later articles Estimated size: %s”</string> <string name=”recently_clear_data_recently_visited_pages”>Recently visited pages (%d pages)</string> <string name=”recently_clear_data_recently_visited_pages_subtext”>”Clears all visited pages, not read later articles Estimated size: %s”</string>

Assistant Notes and List

The ability to set what apps handle notes and lists created via Assistant is not yet live, but gains a new string in this update that describes the process of changing apps.

<string name=”notes_lists_provider_changed_description”>”Assistant Notes and Lists data will no longer be updated with %1$s. Existing data at %1$s will not be deleted. Do you want to continue?”</string> <string name=”notes_lists_provider_changed_negative_button”>Cancel</string> <string name=”notes_lists_provider_changed_positive_button”>Agree</string> <string name=”notes_lists_provider_changed_title”>Disconnect from %1$s</string>

Pixel Buds

Version 8.3 features updated strings detailing the upcoming triple gesture on the right earbud to manually wake/sleep the Made by Google headphones, which might see a second-generation this year. Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Google app begin rolling out more granular notification control.

<string name=”sleep_mode_screen_apollo_message”>”To put your Pixel Buds in sleep mode, place them in the charging case. Take them out to wake them. To manually sleep or wake your Pixel Buds, “<b>triple tap</b> the right earbud.</string>

Bugs

This release is somewhat buggier than usual betas. Toggles in Google Assistant settings do not accurately reflect the enable/disabled state as all are visually slid to the off position. There is no impact to the usability of the actual features. Meanwhile, another bug might result in missing article text on cards in the Google Feed.

This latter issue is more sporadic than the first with a refresh of the Feed sometimes fixing, while it’s not a problem on all devices we’ve tested on.

Dylan contributed to this article

