Android P will crash apps instead of telling you they aren’t responding [Video]

Android P delivers a lot of cool changes to the OS we know and love, some bigger and some smaller. Many of those smaller tweaks are ones you won’t immediately notice, and now another one of those has been discovered…

The best gifts for Android users

First discovered by XDA-Developers, Android P has a new method of handling apps that have stopped responding. Instead of just giving you a message that says the app is no longer responding, Android P will simply force crash the app on purpose.

The company described at I/O last week that it will no longer be showing “App Not Responding” (ANR) dialogues when an app stops working. Rather, it will just crash the app to prevent “breaking the UI flow.”

Google was quick to acknowledge when it revealed this change that it is not a better experience for the end user, as it’s going to seem like apps are crashing far more often than usual. However, this is definitely an effective way to get developers in gear to prevent these problems from ever occurring.

It’s worth noting that, for now, Android P’s beta release still has a developer option to turn ANRs back on, but that’s disabled by default. You can watch Google’s full explanation about this change in the video below.