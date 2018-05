9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Pixel/XL from $200, LG 22″ 4K Monitor $200, UE Roll 2 Speaker $50, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Grab Google’s Pixel or Pixel XL from $200 Prime shipped today only (Refurb, Orig. $650+)

LG 22″ HD 4K UltraFine LED Monitor down to $200 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $880)

The UE Roll 2 Bluetooth speaker is waterproof & has a unique strap: $50 (Reg. up to $100)

B&H just launched its biggest Apple sale of the year, here are our top picks

Save on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad w/ this open-box deal via Best Buy for $282

Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad w/ Apple Pencil support from $300 via Best Buy

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air w/ 128GB storage now $730 shipped (Reg. $999)

Anker Amazon Sale has smart home gear, USB-C cables, wireless chargers, more from $9

Behind the Screens: Greg’s mobile photography suite

10% off Puls in-home phone repair, TV mounting and smart home setup services with 9to5Mac10

MORE NEW DEALS:

Belkin’s WeMo Insight Plug tracks energy use, works with Alexa: $25 (Reg. $40)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Incase’s ProConnected carry-on powers your MacBook w/ integrated USB-C power delivery

TOMS x Bonobos collaboration has your new shoes for summer days

Amazon Prime members save 10% at Whole Foods, deep discounts on other products