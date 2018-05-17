RED Hydrogen One is coming to AT&T and Verizon ‘later this summer’

Carriers can be fairly picky at times with what they will and won’t offer, but sometimes all of that gets thrown out the window. Today, both AT&T and Verizon announced they will be carrying the RED Hydrogen One. Yeah, really…

In case you’re unfamiliar, the RED Hydrogen One is an, ambitious, Android smartphone which was announced last year. The device promises to be the one stop shop for customers interested in a device for video. It also has a crazy “holographic” display which few people have even seen to date. Needless to say, it’s shocking that the US’ biggest carriers are offering this phone, especially when one of them isn’t even offering some mainstream flagships.

Both Verizon and AT&T mention in blog posts that the Hydrogen One will go on sale in stores starting later this summer, which lines up with the August launch we’ve been hearing about for the past few months.

Pricing is totally unclear at this point from carriers, but it definitely won’t be cheap considering that RED has already hinted at pricing starting around $1,200.

AT&T is also bringing the RED Hydrogen One to the public for the first time at its AT&T Shape event in Los Angeles June 2-3. You can register to attend the event if you want to check out the device for yourself, and our own Abner Li will be in attendance to bring hands-on coverage right here at 9to5Google as well.

