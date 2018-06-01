Here’s where to buy the LG G7 ThinQ

After being announced early last month, the LG G7 ThinQ is now available for purchase from a handful of carriers here in the US. But unlike LG phones of the past, this handset can be sort of hard to find. Here’s where you can buy the G7 ThinQ.

First, AT&T chose to forego the G7 ThinQ and instead sell the V35 ThinQ with its lack of a display notch and inclusion of an OLED screen.

But don’t worry, other carriers will be carrying it as usual. Both T-Mobile and Sprint will be selling the handset online and in store. T-Mobile is selling the G7 ThinQ in Platinum Gray and Raspberry Rose for $750 or $30 a month for 24 months (with $30 down).

Sprint is only offering the Platinum Gray model for $792 or $33 a month for 18 months.

Verizon, on the other hand, is just making the LG G7 ThinQ available online. It’ll sell you the device for $750 or $26.08 for 24 months. You’ll be able to choose from Platinum Gray and Aurora Black.

New this year, LG partnered with Google to make the phone available through Project Fi. It isn’t quite ready yet, but it will be sold in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue for $749 or $31.21 a month.

LG G7 ThinQ’s specs

Thankfully, if you don’t want to deal with a carrier, you can buy the handset unlocked. B&H currently has the G7 ThinQ available for pre-order for $750. The phone should also be available on Amazon, but the listing isn’t live yet.

