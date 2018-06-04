081: Pixel 3 display sizes, Google Lens app, WWDC 2018 | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got the first leak of the precise display sizes for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, the launch of a Google Lens shortcut app on the Play Store, and Apple’s WWDC 2018.
- Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL may have only marginally bigger screens
- June security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live
- Google Lens 1.0 preps expanded AR Stickers availability, includes Pixel 3 ‘blueline’ codename [APK Insight]
- Google releases new shortcut app to directly launch Google Lens
- WWDC 2018 roundup: Apple does wellbeing, mimics Android notifs & Google Photos, iOS apps to go cross-platform, more
