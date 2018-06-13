9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG V30S 128GB $600, LG 70-inch 4K UHDTV $1,029, Fossil Smartwatches from $199, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Today only, pick up the new LG V30S 128GB Android Smartphone for $600 (Reg. $930)
LG’s monster 70-inch 4K UHDTV hits new all-time low: $1,029 (Reg. up to $1,400)
Fossil takes up to 28% off select smartwatches starting at $199 shipped
B&H Father’s Day Sale:latest 9.7-inch iPad $299, high-end MacBooks, much more
Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more
Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more
Best Buy launches BOGO freeiPhone offer on X and 8/Plus
Apple Watch Series 3 now $50 off for Father’s Day, from $279 shipped
Apple HomePod on sale for $300shipped via Best Buy, open-box $276
Apple’s 21-inch 4K Retina iMac nearly $200 offvia Best Buy
Nike takes 20% offclearance items: Dri-FIT, Jordan, FREE Runners, much more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Kickstart your home’s security w/ this Netgear Arlo 6-camera + Echo bundle: $470 ($750 value)
- Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB: $329 (Orig. $429)
- Belkin celebrates Father’s Day with BOGO FREE sale on car chargers, mounts and cables
- This dual arm stand simplifies your multi-monitor setup for $55 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Samsung’s Portable 250GB USB 3.1 SSD returns to Amazon all-time low at $100
- adidas Friends & Family Sale takes a rare 30% off sitewide + free delivery
- Audio-Technica’s high-res wireless headphones get 1-day drop to $200 (Reg. $250)
- Today only, bring home HP’s OfficeJet Pro Printer w/ AirPrint for $70 (Reg. up to $180)
- APC’s 10-Outlet 1500VA UPS and Surge Protector falls to $115 shipped (Reg. $140)
- Men’s watches now 50% off at Amazon: Citizen, Timex, GUESS and more from $15
- Give your Echo Dot a new case w/ these official options via Amazon for $5 (Reg. $10)
- Take your summer adventures next level w/ some Topside Snorkel Fins: $50 (Reg. $70+)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Secret of Mana PS4 $30, Bloodborne Complete $16, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Receiver & USB Charger Car Kit $15, more
- Amazon offers decanter sets at 30% off for Father’s Day starting from $42 shipped
- DEWALT 165 PSI Pancake Compressor $50 off for today only: $119 shipped
- Jos. A. Bank Father’s Day Sale with up to 60% off sitewide: suits, dress shirts, shorts, more
- Amazon 1-day Gatorade sale from $10: protein bars/snacks, sport drinks, more
- The Art of the Uncharted Trilogy Hardcover Book now under $22 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: To the Moon, Gneo, Cardinal Land, more
- Samsonite luggage & accessories up to 70% off just in time for summer vacation
- Banana Republic is full of deals with an extra 30% off sale items & 40% off new arrivals
- DropMix Music Gaming System for iOS/Android now $49 shipped at Amazon
- Vintage Leather MacBook Backpack for $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- Cuisinart’s Remix 600-Watt Blender drops to $40 shipped (Amazon all-time low)
E3 2018 Announcements & Deals:
- Microsoft E3 2018 Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5 and more
- EA E3 2018 Battlefield V battle royale, Anthem, FIFA 19, more ahead of E3
- Bethesda E3 2018 Fallout 76, Elder Scrolls VI & iOS, Starfield, more
- Square-Enix E3 Showcase details Just Cause 4, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, more
- Ubisoft unveils Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Division 2, Beyond Good & Evil 2, more at E3
- Microsoft E3 2018 Deals Xbox One X $400 ($100 off), more
- Sony’s E3 2018 Deals PS4 Pro $50 off, Controllers $40, more
- Sony E3 2018 Digital PSN Deals Last Guardian $15, Last of Us PS4 $10, more
- More E3 2018 stories, news and deals…
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Quick hands-on w/ Nomad’s new battery-equipped Lightning cableMoviePass will soon let subscribers bring friends, family plans being considered
Sony shows Kingdom Hearts 3 Special Edition PS4 Pro Console bundle at E3 2018
- Official E3 Xbox swag is now available for purchase online but it’s selling out quick
- How do you decide between HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa?
- Alife x Crocs collaborate for a luxurious line of unique clogs with integrated socks
- The Force is strong with these new Luke, Leia and Boba Fett LEGO BrickHeadz figures
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefitsfor Prime members, new deals for June
- Target’s new ‘Made by Design’ home collection is simple and modern with 750+ items
- You can now pre-order Fallout 76 gear, including your very own Pip-Boy 2000
- Review: Audioengine stays true w/ stellar sound on new A5+ speakers
- Lightform’s first augmented reality projection device offers ‘theme park-level special effects’
- Amazon’s new home line ‘Desert Modern Style’ is affordable and great for summer
- Nintendo has released a new action-puzzle game based entirely on sushi
- ASUS reinvents the laptop trackpad w/ ScreenPad on latest ZenBook Pro 15
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV: The best tech device you’ve probably never used
- Anker teams up with Nintendo to release two new Switch PowerCore portable chargers
- Amazon announces Fire TV Cube, an Apple TV competitor that controls your entire home theater
- Review: Wally Case for iPhone X with a hidden wallet is great for fans of Apple’s leather case
- Mad Max developer unveils new open-world shooter inspired by Stranger Things [Video]
- Amazon Echo Look leaves invite-only beta period, available for all at $200 shipped
- Asus announces new VivoWatch BP sporting blood pressure tracking, 28-day battery, more
- V-MODA’s upgraded Codex Edition Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, available now
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 is rapidly approaching, here’s everything we know so far
- JVC updates Everio R camcorder lineup with floating 4K and 1080p models
- Hitman 2 just got leaked ahead of E3, here’s everything we know so far
- Mario Tennis Aces isfree-to-play this weekend, a full three weeks before its official launch
- Timbuk2 releases a new collaboration with Pheobe Dahl for the ultimate travel bag
- Cobra launches its latest Drive HD Dash Cams with prices starting at $140
- LG’s new projector sports 4K, HDR, and portability in a unique, mirrorless design
- Have you ever used Amazon’s Prime Pantry service? Why it’s time to start now…