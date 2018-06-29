Google app 8.10 preps disabling YouTube for guests, Duo on Smart Displays, door lock Routine, more [APK Insight]

The latest Google app beta is rolling out this evening with more details about Assistant Smart Display functionality ahead of next month’s launch. Other features under development include disabling YouTube access for unrecognized Voice Match users and adding a smart lock Action for custom Routines.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

More details about Google Duo on Smart Displays

We’ve known from the start that one capability of Assistant Smart Displays is the ability to make Google Duo calls with all devices featuring a front-facing camera. New strings in version 8.10 better detail that functionality and re-confirms multi-device support for the video chatting service.

<string name=”assistant_settings_duo_consent_summary”>Google will send a code via SMS to verify this number. Carrier rates may apply. People who know your phone number or Google Account will be able to reach you across Google services.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_duo_consent_title”>Start high quality video calls on your Smart Display to anyone who has the Google Duo app. Verify your phone number to create a Duo account. This will also link it with your Google Account.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_existing_duo_dialog_negative_button”>Not Now</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_existing_duo_dialog_positive_button”>Use Duo</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_existing_duo_dialog_summary”>”Use your existing Duo account for video calls on your Smart Display. Your friends and family can reach you at %1$s. You can unlink your Duo account from this device any time in Assistant settings.”</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_existing_duo_dialog_title”>Video calling</string>

Disabling YouTube for Smart Display guests

Voice Match is one way for users to limit access to Assistant devices. An upcoming option will allow you to “Disable YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV” for unrecognized guests using Smart Displays.

<string name=”common_device_disable_youTube_for_guests_summary”>Disable YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV for users whose voices are not recognized by Assistant using Voice Match. Note: Not applicable if you havent enabled Voice Match.</string> <string name=”common_device_disable_youTube_for_guests_title”>Disable YouTube for guests</string>

Controlling smart locks with Routines

When creating a custom Assistant Routine, one future “Home control” action is the ability to “Lock doors.”

<string name=”user_defined_action_task_lock_control_which_doors”>Which doors would you like to lock?</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_task_lock_title”>Lock doors</string>

Top Apps

Version 8.10 hints at a “Top Apps” menu item on the fifth tab of the Google app. Its purpose is not yet clear.

<string name=”top_apps”>Top Apps</string>

Google Assistant for Households

Version 8.6 last month revealed that an Assistant for Households feature will allows users to assign information — including phone number, birthday, and relationship — to family members. The latter relationships category includes:

<string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_boyfriend”>Boyfriend</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_brother”>Brother</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_daughter”>Daughter</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_father”>Father</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_friend”>Friend</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_girlfriend”>Girlfriend</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_granddaughter”>Granddaughter</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_grandfather”>Grandfather</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_grandmother”>Grandmother</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_grandson”>Grandson</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_husband”>Husband</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_mother”>Mother</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_partner”>Partner</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_sister”>Sister</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_son”>Son</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_relationship_wife”>Wife</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model moving forward is perilous given upcoming system-level changes from Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Dylan contributed to this article

