Samsung’s Android Go phone leaks in hands-on pictures, predictably runs Samsung software skin

Rumors have been floating around for a while regarding Samsung’s first Android Go smartphone. Today, the first images of the device have leaked out, confirming a few software details everyone should have seen coming.

Android Go, if you’re not familiar, is Google’s effort to optimize Android as much as possible for devices with the absolute bottom of the barrel specifications. While that effort might not result in the best user experience, it has become fairly popular among Android manufacturers.

Samsung has been rumored for quite some time to deliver an Android Go device at some point soon, even testing the device in global markets recently. Now, the first images of this device have hit the web.

Shared with SamMobile, these first images reveal a few key details. For one, the hardware here is nothing impressive, looking like one of Samsung’s devices from a few years ago. It also confirms that there won’t be any physical navigation here, but also no “Infinity Display,” as fairly large bezels surround the screen.

Most importantly though, we get a look at the software. Since rumors around Samsung adopting Android Go starting flying, many have speculated that Samsung would be adopting a “stock Android” take on the software with this device. However, Android Go has no restrictions on OEMs utilizing a skin, and that’s exactly what Samsung has done.

This device has Samsung’s usual skin on top of Android, complete with Samsung’s (and backward) navigation keys, a redesigned notification shade, quick settings, and settings app, as well as a slightly altered version of the launcher Samsung debuted with the Galaxy S8. Interestingly, there’s even some bloatware installed from Samsung alongside several of Google’s Go-optimized apps.

