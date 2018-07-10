Instagram officially introduces the ‘Question Sticker’

Last week, a handful of users noticed a new sticker while creating an Instagram Story that allowed them to ask their followers a question. A week later and Instagram has officially announced the ‘Question Sticker.’

The premise of this new sticker is pretty straightforward. You snap a photo or video, add the Question Sticker, and type out a question for your followers.

Add a question sticker to your story by selecting it from the sticker tray after taking a photo or video. Type out your prompt then place it wherever you’d like and share it to your story. When friends see the sticker, they can tap it to reply — and they can reply as many times as they want, right from the sticker.

When others see your Story, they then can tap into the ‘Type something…’ box and respond to you. While these messages are private and only you can see them, if you receive any interesting responses, you can then reshare those to your Story. Doing so will remove the person’s name and picture that way they don’t need to worry about others knowing their identity.

The new Question Sticker should be live for everyone on Android and iOS right now just as long as you’ve updated to version 52.

