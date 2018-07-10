Spotify for Android now lets you reorder songs within a playlist

One of the most common user complaints about Spotify for Android has been the inability to edit the song order in playlists. Late last month, the music streaming company announced that this feature would soon get added to the mobile app, and not even a month later, it has.

When the new edit song order feature was announced, Spotify stated that it would begin its rollout to only a small number of users. It appears to be doing this via a server-side update, so no specific app build will enable the functionality.

But as you can see from the screenshots below, the process to edit the song order is pretty straightforward. After jumping into a playlist that you created, tap on the three-dot overflow menu button and then select Edit Playlist. On this new screen, you can move and reorganize the song list and then hit Save when you’re done.

We have no idea how long Spotify has been rolling out this update, so it might still only be available for a limited number of users or it might be available for all. Make sure to let us know in the comment section below if you have the new functionality.

Via Android Police

