9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G6 64GB $260, iOttie Android car mounts $14, ecobee3 bundle $200, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/07/9to5Toys-Daily-7-17-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

The Moto G6 64GB Alexa-enabled Smartphone gets its first price drop to $260 shipped

iOttie’s popular Android car mounts from $14 for Prime Day

Bring home the ecobee3 Smart Thermostat bundled w/ three sensors for $200 ($90 off)

AMAZON PRIME DAY:

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Hands-on: Show Mode Charging Dock brings Alexa to your Fire HD in a beautiful way

Hurom’s new H-AI Slow Juicer is the first to bring self-feeding technology to the US & Canada

New summer books for your beach bag: thrillers, love stories & war novels