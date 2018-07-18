Chrome OS to support ‘Continuity’-like feature for continued reading of tabs opened on Android

Chrome makes it easy to sync your bookmarks and history between a ton of devices, but you have to work to get to that information sometimes. Now, it’s looking like Google is about to make that process a whole lot easier.

According to a commit spotted by XDA-Developers, Google is preparing a feature similar to Apple’s “Continuity” feature – specifically the “Handoff” function. On iOS/macOS, that feature lets users sync tasks such as browsing tabs in Safari from their Mac to their iPhone/iPad, and vice versa.

This commit, which has just been merged and should be appearing in Chrome OS somewhat soon, shows that Google wants to make it easier for users to pick up where they left off between devices. Google simply describes this feature as the following:

…allow users to seamlessly continue reading a web page when they switch from phones or tablets to Chromebook

From the looks of it, this is going to be a Chrome OS-only feature, meaning it’ll only transition tabs between mobile devices (possibly Android-only) and Chromebooks. Apparently, it will also only offer the option for about 2 hours, meaning a tab opened on your phone won’t prompt the feature on your Chromebook if that timeframe has passed.

When available, this definitely looks like a handy feature for those using Chromebooks on a daily basis. However, there’s currently no indication for when we should expect this to go live.

