Samsung Galaxy Watch may be close in size to the Gear Sport, two sizes possibly available

While Wear OS is probably out of the picture at this point, we’re still excited to see what Samsung will deliver in its upcoming Galaxy Watch. Today, an FCC listing is revealing the possible size of the upcoming wearable.

Spotted by SamMobile, an FCC listing for SM-R815, an LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch, has seemingly confirmed the size of the upcoming wearable. The listing mentions a display that measures in at 30.2mm, or 1.19-inches. That is nearly identical to the Gear Sport released last year, meaning we’ll probably be looking at a similar size overall for the Galaxy Watch.

The Gear Sport is a bit smaller than Samsung’s Gear S3 family which had 1.3-inch screens. It’s interesting to see Samsung opting to go with the smaller size on this new watch, but it’s a welcome change. The Gear S3 is a pretty big watch for most users, and the slightly smaller Gear Sport proved to be a happy medium as we pointed out in our review.

That said, though, some rumors do hint that we could be seeing two sizes of the Galaxy Watch on the market. Previous listings do point out multiple variants of the Galaxy Watch coming to the market, so it’s possible one could arrive with a larger screen like the Gear S3, or a smaller size to suit those with smaller wrists.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch alongside the Note 9 in just a few weeks with Tizen on board.

