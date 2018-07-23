108: Google Pixelbook 2, Samsung rumors, Google Material redesigns | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a report that Google is planning to launch its second gen Pixelbook this fall, Samsung rumors regarding Galaxy Watch and Note 9, and a Google Material demo reel.
- Google rumored to launch a new Pixelbook alongside Pixel 3 this fall w/ thinner bezels
- Alphabet Scoop 014: Future products; Pixel Watch, Smart Displays, Pixelbook 2, more
- Samsung’s ‘Wireless Charger Duo’ charges your phone & Galaxy Watch, Note 9 leaks in new colors [Update]
- Samsung Galaxy Watch pops up on company’s website, reveals new design and 42mm size
- Google Material demo reel shows off revamped Gmail, Drive on mobile, Google Photos on web
