9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Pixelbook $647, Pixel Buds $109, SanDisk 256GB Flash Drive $50, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Beat Google’s back to school price on Pixelbook with this $674 .edu deal at Best Buy
Google’s Pixel Buds pack Assistant and Translate: $109 shipped (Reg. $159)
Add 256GB of SanDisk USB 3.0 Flash Storage to your backpack for $50 via Amazon
This week’s best iTunes movie deals from $4: 2-film bundles starting at $10, more
Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones get rare discount at Amazon to $299
Best multi-tools from under $5 from Gerber, Leatherman and more
B&H takes up to $200 off latest Retina iMacs (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad marked down to $300 just in time for back to school
iTunes gift cards BOGO 20% off at Target w/ email delivery
MORE NEW DEALS:
Epson’s WorkForce Pro AiO Printer for $100 (Reg. $130)
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Neighborhood Collection get discount to $149
- Save $50 on Master & Dynamic’s MH30 Headphones, now down to $130 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 10W Qi Charging Stand $13 shipped, more
- Bring home some ambient lighting w/ this dimmable HomeKit light strip at $29 (20% off)
- Add lighting anywhere in the house w/ this dimmable LED light strip for $9 Prime shipped
- Netgear’s Orbi Tri-Band 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System falls to $315 shipped (Reg. $400)
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 18 drops to $59 on Mac/PC (Reg. $90)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $45, Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: DR.MEEP, Genius Scan+, more
- Watch the entire Good Wife series on iTunes in HD for $50 (Reg. $70)
- AMD’s 2nd Gen Threadripper is a ‘record-breaking’ processor starting at $649 for 12 cores
- Add TP-Link’s Dimmable LED Light Bulb to your smart home for $20 and get a FREE $10 GC
- Bring home this Bosch 18V Combo Kit for $166 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (Reg. $200)
- Ninja Nutri Bowl DUO With Auto-iQ Boost Blender for $80 (Reg. $100+)
- Motor Trend magazine gets huge price drop: 4-yrs. for $12 shipped (Reg. $40+)
- Philip’s Norelco Bodygroom Kit is down to $25.50 at Amazon, today only
- Samsonite gets you ready to jet set with up to 50% off sitewide: luggage, briefcases, more
- AmazonBasics Classic Notebooks at all-time low, deals from $6.50 Prime shipped
- Amazon’s Gold Box has Blue Buffalo Dog Food from $22 Prime shipped
- Farberware Performance Blenders available from $15 at Walmart right now
- This giant dice playing set is made for summer fun: $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- Sierra Trading Post offers backpacks for back to school from $15: Oakley, PUMA, more
- 6PM Summer Outdoor Sale has deals from $20 on top brands: Columbia, The North Face, more
- Banana Republic cuts an extra 50% off sale items to give you a new look for back to school
- The North Face jackets, t-shirts, vests & more from $25 during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Get an early deal on the brand new Pad & Quill Traveler Leather iPad Pro Case
Designer MacBook cases for school under $50: Kate Spade, Vera Bradley & more
Lenovo’s latest laptops can pack Xeon processors, 128GB of RAM, and 6TB of storage
- Review: LEGO Voltron combines five fearsome lions into the largest brick-built mecha yet
- Samsung debuts refreshed SmartThings Mesh Wi-Fi System w/ Plume AI, new IoT sensors
- Doom Eternal debuts with over 15 minutes of gorey gameplay at QuakeCon 2018
- Capcom’s new Resident Evil 2 keyboard would look great on your desk… if you can afford it
- Target debuts new clothing lines ‘Wild Fable’ & ‘Original Use’ for fall w/ all prices under $40
- God of War gets stronger enemies, weapons & more this month w/ New Game+
- How to make your dorm room into a smart home from under $25
- The Lume Traveler Camper sports a convertible top, solar power and more
- Sony celebrates 525 million PlayStations sold w/ new Limited Edition PS4 Pro
- How to wear the camouflage trend for this season with top picks from $25
- Panasonic’s latest gadget makes your stinky shoes smell new… in five hours
- LEGO teases upcoming series of Overwatch-themed kits due out in 2019
- NZXT announces the H700 Nuka-Cola, a Fallout-themed computer case
- Sonnet launches its Echo 11 Thunderbolt 3 Dock with Ethernet, SD, 87W charging, more
- Nintendo includes a themed Gamecube controller w/ new Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct: new fighters & game modes [Video]
- Amazon intros 30-minute grocery pickup at select Whole Foods locations
- Best toiletry bags for jet setters under $40 from Herschel, Patagonia, more
- June unveils its more affordable second-gen. Smart Oven w/ launch day deal
- Anki announces Vector, its newest intelligent robot for your home
- Bose launches Amazon Alexa integration for its QuietComfort 35 II headphones
- The SWAGTRON Cali Drift marries skateboards and scooters w/ a 250W electric motor [Deal]
- WaterField debuts new canvas/leather Tech Folio iPad & accessory case
- Samsung’s latest SSDs will reach capacities of 4TB at costs lower than before
- Selena Gomez’s new fall line for COACH is now available w/ more on the way
- Denon’s new 5.1-Ch AV Receiver rocks AirPlay 2, 8 HDMI inputs & is now available for purchase
- Hori’s latest accessory brings the D-Pad back to your Nintendo Switch, now up for preorder
- Best men’s work attire under $60 from Steve Madden, Perry Ellis, more
- Blizzard is turning your favorite Overwatch weapons into foam Nerf blasters
- Bentley’s 100th Anniversary book weighs 66-pounds, folds out to match full-size car
- Hands-on: LEGO’s new Harry Potter BrickHeadz are the most magical brick-built figures yet
- Walmart announces Alphabot, a robot to help prepare your online orders
- Best Console Game Releases for August: Madden NFL 19, Shenmue, more
- How to choose the best lighting for your smart home: Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more
- Nintendo’s runaway hit NES Classic is outselling all other consoles this summer