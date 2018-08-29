Mysterious Moto smartphone leaks w/ ‘waterdrop’ notch, red color

Motorola’s smartphone lineup hasn’t evolved too much over the past few years, but recent releases have finally adopted the taller aspect ratios that have become popular. Now, it seems an upcoming Motorola device will also be adopting a notch.

Leaked images out of Weibo (via SlashLeaks ) reveal a new Motorola device which we’ve never seen before. It has a design that’s similar to this year’s Moto G6 family , but with a red colorway we’ve never seen and a notched display.

The notch here uses the “waterdrop” design that has been popping up recently. Unlike many other notches, this design simply houses the front-facing camera and subtly cuts out of the display rather than cutting deeper and taking up more of the usable screen real estate.

Oddly, the software’s “about” page lists this device as a Moto G6 Plus and a Moto G4. Most likely this is just a placeholder of some sort, as the Moto G6 Plus has already been on the market for quite some time. The leak also says that the fingerprint sensor is being relocated to the back inside of the Motorola logo.

