128: Assistant interface for Pixel Stand, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at FCC, more | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a look at the Google Assistant interface for the Pixel Stand, two Made by Google smartphones pass through the FCC, our Galaxy Note 9 review, Fuchsia Friday, and some deals.
- This is the optimized Google Assistant interface for the rumored Pixel Stand
- Two Made by Google smartphones arrive at the FCC, likely Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
- Motorola One & One Power are iPhone X-esque mid-rangers w/ Android One
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review: Incremental changes make it the finest Android device on the market — at a cost [Video]
- Fuchsia Friday: Updates on Fuchsia device prototypes — ‘Astro,’ ‘Madrone,’ and more
- Best Buy Labor Day Sale: $175 off iPad Pro, MacBook Pro from $1,000, HomePod $300, more
- This is the biggest Philips Hue sale of the year at Amazon, deals from $12
- Timbuk2 has you ready to jet set with deals from $24: MacBook backpacks, duffels, more
