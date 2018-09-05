130: ‘Nocturne’ Pixelbook?, ‘Play Points,’ Note 9 camera comparison | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a deep look at Nocturne, which might be a Made by Google device, Brydge is making Chromebook keyboards, Google Play Points program, and a Note 9 camera comparison.
- Everything we know about ‘Nocturne’, the first of a few potential ‘Pixelbook 2’ prototypes
- Premium tablet keyboard maker Brydge making a Chromebook model w/ Assistant key
- Google working on ‘Play Points’ loyalty program for the Play Store [APK Insight]
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Note 8 camera: Notable improvements but a close run battle [Video]
