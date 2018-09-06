After months of anticipation, Google recently launched an official dark mode for the YouTube app on Android. Now that it’s rolling out to everyone, you’ll no doubt want to give it a shot. So, here’s how to enable dark mode on YouTube for Android.

How to enable dark mode on YouTube for Android

Access YouTube’s settings Tap the General tab Toggle on Dark Theme

YouTube’s dark mode isn’t enabled by default, and if you’re trying this out earlier in the rollout, you might still need to relaunch the app to get it working. As we detailed in a previous post, clearing the app from your recents on its latest update should trigger the server-side change. You’ll need to be on v13.35 of the YouTube app or newer for this to work.

1. Access YouTube’s settings

The first thing you’ll need to do to use dark mode on the YouTube app is access the settings menu for the app. To do that, you’ll first need to click on your Profile Picture in the top right corner of the application. From there, a menu will pop up with a list of different options include your channel, some digital wellbeing data, and the ability to turn on incognito mode. However, we’ll be aiming for the Settings option towards the bottom of the list.

2. Tap the General tab

Once you’re on the settings menu itself, you should see General as the second option listed.

3. Toggle on Dark Theme

Once you’re on the General tab, there’s a list of different options, and once again the second option should be to toggle on the Dark Theme. Tapping this toggle should immediately switch the theme from white to black without relaunching the app. From there, you can back up to a video or your subscription feed and the dark theme will follow you all the way through. Of course, this setting will continue to be applied once you close and re-open the app as well.

