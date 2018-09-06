You can now pause your YouTube TV membership for up to 6 months, here’s how

YouTube TV has been a success so far for Google, and the service is continually evolving with new channels, premium add-ons, and more. Now, Google has added the option to pause your membership.

It’s pretty rare to see subscription services like YouTube TV offer users the ability to press pause on a membership for any period of time, but Google is giving users a lot of flexibility here. First spotted by Android Police, YouTube TV now gives users the ability to temporarily pause their membership from anywhere between one month and six months.

The idea here is to let users take a break from the monthly billing of YouTube TV without losing their recordings when they decide to sign up for the service again. For users like me where YouTube TV is something that’s only used once in a while, this is a pretty handy feature that lets users save money. Of course, recordings do still have a nine-month expiration, and when you do resume service, the date you resume on becomes the new monthly billing date.

You won’t be charged during this time. Your monthly price and your current library recordings will be kept while you take a break. All family accounts will also be paused during this period. You can resume your membership anytime.

How to pause your YouTube TV membership

If you want to try this out for yourself, it’s pretty simple to press pause. On the desktop version of YouTube TV, simply head to your Membership Settings, then you should see an option labeled Deactivate Membership. From here, simply click on Pause Membership and choose between 4 weeks and 24 weeks depending on how long you want the membership held. Then, simply confirm that information and Google will handle the rest.

Through the YouTube TV mobile app (on Android), you can do the same thing by tapping your Profile, visiting the Settings, and then Membership tab. Tapping Deactivate Membership will bring up the same Pause and Cancel options, and pressing the latter will again give you a slider to pause the membership for up to 24 weeks.

