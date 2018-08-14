YouTube TV now available in 100 markets across the U.S.

Aug. 14th 2018

Launched in early 2017, YouTube TV in the past year has added more channels and premium add-ons, while dealing with notable outages. Google today announced that its cord-cutting solution is now available in 100 cities across the country.

Today’s three launches that bring YouTube TV to its 100th service location are centered on the eastern United States:

  • Kingsport, Tennessee
  • Johnson City, Tennessee
  • Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia

Aimed at cord-cutters, the YouTube-branded service neared 50 cities in September 2017, while it received a big 35 market expansion last December to 84 locations. In the past year, the service has added more channels, like CNN and the digital-only network Cheddar.

Subscribers today have access to 72 channels and YouTube Originals, while seven additional networks are available from an extra $3 per month to $15 for sports.

Meanwhile, Google rolled out dedicated apps for Android TV, Xbox, and smart televisions. Earlier this year, YouTube TV introduced its Apple TV client. In March, the price of the service went up to $40, though existing customers were grandfathered into the $35 plan.

The full list of a hundred markets is available below:

Albany Des Moines Little Rock Roanoke-Lynchburg (Virginia)
Albuquerque Detroit Los Angeles Rochester (New York)
Atlanta El Paso Louisville Sacramento
Austin Flint Madison Salt Lake City
Baltimore Fresno-Visalia Memphis San Antonio
Baton Rouge Ft. Myers-Naples Miami-Fort Lauderdale San Diego
Birmingham Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas) Milwaukee San Francisco Bay Area
Boston Grand Rapids Minneapolis-Saint Paul Savannah
Buffalo Green Bay Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt) Seattle
Burlington Greenville (North Carolina) Nashville Shreveport
Cedar Rapids Greenville (South Carolina) New Orleans South Bend-Elkhart (Indiana)
Champaign & Springfield-Decatur Greensboro New York City Spokane
Charleston, SC Harlingen-Wslco-Brnsvl-McA Norfolk Springfield (Missouri)
Charleston, WV Harrisburg Oklahoma City St. Louis
Charlotte Hartford Omaha Syracuse
Chattanooga Honolulu Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne Tampa
Chicago Houston Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg Toledo
Cincinnati Huntsville-Decatur (Alabama) Philadelphia Tri-Cities
Cleveland Indianapolis Phoenix Tucson
Colorado Springs Jackson (Mississippi) Pittsburgh Tulsa
Columbia, SC Jacksonville Portland Waco
Columbus Kansas City Portland-Auburn (Maine) Washington DC
Dallas-Fort Worth Knoxville Providence West Palm Beach
Dayton (Ohio) Las Vegas Raleigh Wichita
Denver Lexington Richmond-Petersburg Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hztn

