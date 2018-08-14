YouTube TV now available in 100 markets across the U.S.

Launched in early 2017, YouTube TV in the past year has added more channels and premium add-ons, while dealing with notable outages. Google today announced that its cord-cutting solution is now available in 100 cities across the country.
Today’s three launches that bring YouTube TV to its 100th service location are centered on the eastern United States:
- Kingsport, Tennessee
- Johnson City, Tennessee
- Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia
Aimed at cord-cutters, the YouTube-branded service neared 50 cities in September 2017, while it received a big 35 market expansion last December to 84 locations. In the past year, the service has added more channels, like CNN and the digital-only network Cheddar.
Subscribers today have access to 72 channels and YouTube Originals, while seven additional networks are available from an extra $3 per month to $15 for sports.
Meanwhile, Google rolled out dedicated apps for Android TV, Xbox, and smart televisions. Earlier this year, YouTube TV introduced its Apple TV client. In March, the price of the service went up to $40, though existing customers were grandfathered into the $35 plan.
The full list of a hundred markets is available below:
|Albany
|Des Moines
|Little Rock
|Roanoke-Lynchburg (Virginia)
|Albuquerque
|Detroit
|Los Angeles
|Rochester (New York)
|Atlanta
|El Paso
|Louisville
|Sacramento
|Austin
|Flint
|Madison
|Salt Lake City
|Baltimore
|Fresno-Visalia
|Memphis
|San Antonio
|Baton Rouge
|Ft. Myers-Naples
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale
|San Diego
|Birmingham
|Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas)
|Milwaukee
|San Francisco Bay Area
|Boston
|Grand Rapids
|Minneapolis-Saint Paul
|Savannah
|Buffalo
|Green Bay
|Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt)
|Seattle
|Burlington
|Greenville (North Carolina)
|Nashville
|Shreveport
|Cedar Rapids
|Greenville (South Carolina)
|New Orleans
|South Bend-Elkhart (Indiana)
|Champaign & Springfield-Decatur
|Greensboro
|New York City
|Spokane
|Charleston, SC
|Harlingen-Wslco-Brnsvl-McA
|Norfolk
|Springfield (Missouri)
|Charleston, WV
|Harrisburg
|Oklahoma City
|St. Louis
|Charlotte
|Hartford
|Omaha
|Syracuse
|Chattanooga
|Honolulu
|Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
|Tampa
|Chicago
|Houston
|Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg
|Toledo
|Cincinnati
|Huntsville-Decatur (Alabama)
|Philadelphia
|Tri-Cities
|Cleveland
|Indianapolis
|Phoenix
|Tucson
|Colorado Springs
|Jackson (Mississippi)
|Pittsburgh
|Tulsa
|Columbia, SC
|Jacksonville
|Portland
|Waco
|Columbus
|Kansas City
|Portland-Auburn (Maine)
|Washington DC
|Dallas-Fort Worth
|Knoxville
|Providence
|West Palm Beach
|Dayton (Ohio)
|Las Vegas
|Raleigh
|Wichita
|Denver
|Lexington
|Richmond-Petersburg
|Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hztn
