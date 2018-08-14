YouTube TV now available in 100 markets across the U.S.

Launched in early 2017, YouTube TV in the past year has added more channels and premium add-ons, while dealing with notable outages. Google today announced that its cord-cutting solution is now available in 100 cities across the country.

Nintendo Switch

Today’s three launches that bring YouTube TV to its 100th service location are centered on the eastern United States:

Kingsport, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee

Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia

Aimed at cord-cutters, the YouTube-branded service neared 50 cities in September 2017, while it received a big 35 market expansion last December to 84 locations. In the past year, the service has added more channels, like CNN and the digital-only network Cheddar.

Subscribers today have access to 72 channels and YouTube Originals, while seven additional networks are available from an extra $3 per month to $15 for sports.

Meanwhile, Google rolled out dedicated apps for Android TV, Xbox, and smart televisions. Earlier this year, YouTube TV introduced its Apple TV client. In March, the price of the service went up to $40, though existing customers were grandfathered into the $35 plan.

The full list of a hundred markets is available below:

Albany Des Moines Little Rock Roanoke-Lynchburg (Virginia) Albuquerque Detroit Los Angeles Rochester (New York) Atlanta El Paso Louisville Sacramento Austin Flint Madison Salt Lake City Baltimore Fresno-Visalia Memphis San Antonio Baton Rouge Ft. Myers-Naples Miami-Fort Lauderdale San Diego Birmingham Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas) Milwaukee San Francisco Bay Area Boston Grand Rapids Minneapolis-Saint Paul Savannah Buffalo Green Bay Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt) Seattle Burlington Greenville (North Carolina) Nashville Shreveport Cedar Rapids Greenville (South Carolina) New Orleans South Bend-Elkhart (Indiana) Champaign & Springfield-Decatur Greensboro New York City Spokane Charleston, SC Harlingen-Wslco-Brnsvl-McA Norfolk Springfield (Missouri) Charleston, WV Harrisburg Oklahoma City St. Louis Charlotte Hartford Omaha Syracuse Chattanooga Honolulu Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne Tampa Chicago Houston Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg Toledo Cincinnati Huntsville-Decatur (Alabama) Philadelphia Tri-Cities Cleveland Indianapolis Phoenix Tucson Colorado Springs Jackson (Mississippi) Pittsburgh Tulsa Columbia, SC Jacksonville Portland Waco Columbus Kansas City Portland-Auburn (Maine) Washington DC Dallas-Fort Worth Knoxville Providence West Palm Beach Dayton (Ohio) Las Vegas Raleigh Wichita Denver Lexington Richmond-Petersburg Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hztn

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: