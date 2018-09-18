Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leak again in first purported official press renders

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have both leaked extensively, but as with every leak cycle, there are many different types of leaks that show up over time. Now we’re getting out first look at what purports to be the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL shown off in an official press render…

The photos (via nieuwemobiel.nl) show the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL exactly as we’ve seen them in the many leaks up to this point. There’s a smaller Pixel that basically looks like a smaller version of last year’s Pixel 2 XL, and the new, larger Pixel 3 XL that embraces a new notched display.

The renders also show one of the device’s purported official fabric cases. This line of cases launched with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL last year, and it seems like they’re sticking around — with a very similar design — this year. Interesting, the cutout at the bottom for the USB-C port is a bit narrower than last year’s version.

We also get a look at what might be one of the device’s wallpapers. This was one of the things that made us skeptical of these renders, since the gray 3 has already shown up on the Pixel 3 teaser site and could somewhat easily be shopped on a render like this. Having a big gray 3 for a wallpaper is a little odd to us, but it very clearly tells potential customers one thing: This is a Pixel 3.

They also seemingly will have the Assistant icon in in the Google Search bar per these renders. On the current Pixel 2 and 2 XL, that space is blank — no icon at all.

There’s obviously reason to be skeptical of even really real-looking leaks at this point in the cycle, but we think these are real. Nieuwe Mobiel recently shared similar official render leaks of the Fitbit Charge 3, a lilac Note 9, and the BlackBerry Key2 LE that all turned out legitimate.

But even beyond these renders, we already know almost everything Google Pixel 3. Both will bring new features like wireless charging, improved cameras, the Snapdragon 845 system on a chip and an Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB of RAM. Both will launch with Android 9 Pie.

The Pixel is known for having a great camera, and these shouldn’t disappoint in that department either. Both phones will have dual front-facing cameras, and the usual single rear shooter made great by Google’s machine learning. Obviously, a few aspects will differ between the two phones, including battery size and specific display specs.

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL will launch at Google’s annual “Made by Google” event on October 9th in New York City. Google plans to hold a concurrent event in Paris as well.

This is about as official as a leak can get. Any new thoughts on the Pixel 3? Let us know in the comments.

