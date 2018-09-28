Google shows off ‘Made by Google’ prototypes, women’s stories behind them at GHC 2018

Google has a presence at Grace Hopper Celebration 2018 this year, which, for those that don’t know, is the self-proclaimed “world’s largest gathering of women technologists.” Taking place Sep. 26–28 in Houston, TX, the event has drawn many people and companies — including Google.

A Google blog post from last year’s event in Orlando can give you a pretty good idea of what exactly goes on at the convention:

The 2017 Grace Hopper Celebration for Women in Computing wrapped up last week. The largest conference for women in tech with more than 18,000 attendees, it’s also one of our favorite moments of the year for Google. Eight hundred Googlers joined the thousands of other attendees at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, to demonstrate some of our products, meet aspiring Googlers, and connect with talented women (and men) from around the world.

Google also shared a post about this year’s event for your perusal:

Today, technologists from around the globe are landing in Houston for this year’s Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC). It’s the ultimate meeting of the minds—over 20,000 women and allies from different backgrounds get together to learn, share ideas, and most importantly, get to know each other. The sense of community at Grace Hopper is one of the reasons women come back every year, including many Googlers who will be in Houston this week to participate in talks, panels, workshops and hanging out at our booths at the Career Fair and Technology Showcase.

A few interesting things to see in the gallery below: a floating Google Home Max taken apart, some design sample mini Google Home Max models, a pieced out look at the original Google Pixelbook, and a torn-down Google Pixel 2.

Digging the Google presence at #GHC18. My first time at Grace Hopper: Wow. pic.twitter.com/mKnFRjX1vr — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) September 27, 2018

Thanks to Gloria Kimbwala for the photos!