First official OnePlus 6T teaser video hints at the in-display fingerprint sensor

We’re not far off from the launch of the OnePlus 6T, and as usual for the company, teasers are starting to come out. With today’s first teaser video, OnePlus is hinting at the in-display fingerprint sensor on the 6T.

A very brief video teaser on Twitter today does a couple of things. For one, it cements the “OnePlus 6T” name as the next smartphone from OnePlus. The company doesn’t tease a launch date here, unfortunately, but it does say that the phone is “coming.”

More notably here, though, is what the video shows. The six-second clip teases “Unlock The Future” with the OnePlus 6T, with an animation at the start hinting at the fingerprint sensor in the display which the company confirmed not long ago. While we don’t know exactly what kind of sensor the 6T will be using, the “beams” coming up from the surface here hint at an ultrasonic solution, but details are simply unknown at the moment.

Alongside this first teaser, OnePlus has also announced “The Lab: OnePlus 6T Edition.” This program sends out new devices early to eager fans to let them share their full review. Ten users will be selected here, but anyone can apply as long as they speak English. Full details are available on OnePlus’ blog post. Entries are open until October 8th.

We’re looking for 10 more people to join us in this tradition. The selected will have a common mission – to go hands on with our latest product and share with the community your in-depth review. Once selected, we’ll send you a review unit of the OnePlus 6T, and you’ll be amongst the first ones to receive the OnePlus 6T all over the world. Share your detailed unboxing impressions and in-depth review with our community, and you just might become the next influential voice in tech!

