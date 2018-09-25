OnePlus 6T launch event may be on October 17th according to leaked invitation

We already know quite a bit about the OnePlus 6T thanks to leaks and official details from the company. A mid-October launch has been rumored for quite some time, and today a new leaked invitation is adding some fuel to that fire…

A leaked invitation (Weibo via MySmartPrice) shows off when OnePlus will be revealing its next smartphone, at least in India. Apparently, the company plans an October 17th launch for the device, and going off past releases, it’s likely that the phone will launch globally on that date with other local events around the world.

The October 17th date has been quietly teased before as well. In a previous report where OnePlus confirmed an in-display fingerprint sensor for the OnePlus 6T, the company’s own screenshot showed the October 17th date which is a common way to tease a launch date. Really, this invitation only helps to confirm that. Given the source, though, it’s probably good to take that with a grain of salt for now.

The OnePlus 6T is rumored to carry a specification package pretty similar to the OnePlus 6 which launched earlier this year. That includes the Snapdragon 845, up to 8GB of RAM, and everything that comes with that. The biggest changes this year are expected to be even thinner bezels and a new notch design, the in-display fingerprint sensor, and the removal of the headphone jack. It’s definitely something to look forward to, and thankfully it doesn’t look like we’ve got long to wait.

