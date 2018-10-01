Google opens official #teampixel Instagram ‘art gallery,’ hides a few Pixel 2 giveaways

One of the biggest selling points of every Google Pixel device so far is the camera, and if you search #teampixel on any social network, you’ll find a lot of killer photography. To showcase some of those photos, Google has just opened an official Instagram account for the Pixel as an “art gallery” of sorts.

The verified account @googlepixel on Instagram just opened within the past couple of days, and it’s already verified as an official Google account. The account only contains 100 photos taken by Pixel devices, all housed within a huge colored mosaic made up of 414 different posts.

While this mosaic is absolutely gorgeous, Google does plan to feature photos from Pixel owners on this account in the future. At the very end of the gallery, it’s mentioned that this is “only the beginning,” and that posts including #teampixel will have a chance of being featured on that account.

What’s especially fun on this account is that, if you do some digging, you’ll find a handful of posts with hidden surprises. On some posts, especially those labeled as galleries, you’ll find some Google Pixel 2 giveaways. Simply liking that post enters a user into the contest with winners being selected and direct messaged on October 4th.

