153: Last minute Pixel 3 updates before tomorrow’s Made by Google event | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got some Google Pixel Slate renders, some last-minute updates on Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL leaks, and everything you need to know about tomorrow’s event.
- Google Pixel Slate leaked images offer our best look yet at the hardware, detachable keyboard
- Early Google Pixel 3 XL hands-on hints at a better screen, shows off selfie cameras
- More photos of Google Pixel 3 XL retail box, booklet, settings, installed apps [Gallery]
- How to trade your old Google Pixel or Google Pixel 2 for the most cash
- Official Pixel 3 fabric case already shows up at retail store in new pink color
- Everything Google’s debuting at its 2018 ‘Made by Google’ event: Pixel 3, Home Hub, and more
