More photos of Google Pixel 3 XL retail box, booklet, settings, installed apps [Gallery]

You probably already know that the Google Pixel 3 XL has leaked in full. We even compiled a full list of every legitimate render and photo leak of both phones for your convenience. But the more the merrier, right? We independently obtained some more photos of the Google Pixel 3 installed apps, the XL retail box, instruction booklets, settings menus, and more.

First up, we have more photos of the retail box. A leak out of Hong Kong from October 5th gave us our first look at this refreshed retail box in the flesh.

Engadget followed that up with a hands on video and some more photos of the box just a day later. So it goes without saying that these photos aren’t exactly anything new.

That said, we do see yet again that the Pixel 3 box’s design goes back to the design of the original Pixel with its front profile.

So here’s that.

Here’s yet another look inside the box and the included instruction booklets. We’ve seen these before, but this is our first look at every single page of the final retail instruction booklet:

And we have a deeper look at the settings menu, much of which we’ve seen before. There’s an “adaptive” colors option here, and we also see a little blue pop up for what we presume is Pixel Tips:

And here’s a look at the (near) full list of installed apps. Notable here are the inclusion of a standalone APK for the Pixel Stands, the Pixel Tips app that we’re well familiar with at this point. There’s also a Pixel Visual Core Service app, which confirms that that chip’s back again!

We know almost everything about the Pixel 3, including specs like its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64 and 128GB storage options. Both will launch with Android 9 Pie, bring better cameras, pack wireless charging (alongside a new Pixel Stand accessory), and more.

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL will launch at Google’s annual “Made by Google” event on October 9th in New York City. Google plans to hold concurrent events in Paris and London, as well as Germany (and perhaps even Japan) as well. We’ll be on the ground in NYC and London to keep you in the loop.

Dylan contributed to this article

