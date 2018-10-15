Google app 8.28 preps Assistant Routines in Google Clock, Slices, more [APK Insight]

Missing the usual Friday release, the latest Google app beta is rolling out this morning. Jumping from version 8.24, Google app 8.28 details Routines integration in Google Clock, Slices, and more. It also happens to coincide with redesigned Google Assistant settings appearing for more users.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Assistant Routines in Google Clock

When Google launched Custom Routines at I/O 2018, it detailed the ability to schedule them and create new ones from the Google Clock app. The former functionality rolled out in July, and Google app 8.28 is beginning work on the latter. One string details how you can have a “Google Assistant Routine start after you dismiss your clock app’s alarm.”

<string name=”opa_wuwa_notification_description”>”This notification is shown when you choose to have a Google Assistant Routine start after you dismiss your clock app’s alarm”</string> <string name=”opa_wuwa_notification_title”>Google Assistant Routines</string>

<string name=”assistant_settings_uda_workflow_lost_acknowledge”>Replace with new Routine</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_uda_workflow_lost_body”>”The account that created this routine is not currently selected. You can switch accounts in the Google Search app to modify this Routine or replace it with a new Routine that uses the account %1$s.”</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_uda_workflow_lost_go_back”>Back</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_uda_workflow_saving_account”>This Routine uses the account %1$s</string>

Slices

With the launch of Android 9 Pie, Google detailed how Slices will launch this fall. Google app 8.28 continues work on the ability for apps to surface key parts right in Google Search, including the ability to hide Slice suggestions.

<string name=”suggest_slice_removal_body”>This content comes from an installed app and is related to what you’re typing. Hiding this suggestion will remove it from this list.</string> <string name=”suggest_slice_removal_title”>Hide this slice from your search suggestions?</string>

Pixel Stand

Ahead of the Pixel 3 and Pixel Stand launching later this week, Google app 8.28 featues new strings detailing support for charging rapidly and setting up default services.

<string name=”charging_status_charged”>Charged</string> <string name=”charging_status_charging_fast”>%1$s • Charging rapidly</string> <string name=”charging_status_charging_time_fast”>%2$s • Charging rapidly (%1$s until full)</string> <string name=”charging_status_not_charging”>Not charging</string> <string name=”choose_provider_text”>”Set up provider and play music”</string>

General settings

Work on the new unified “General” settings for the Google app continues, with an option to “Manage pending searches.” We’ve enabled the latest iteration, with all settings displayed in one long list instead of individual menus that usually only have one toggle.

<string name=”offline_retry_manage_searches”>background_retry_manage_searches</string> <string name=”offline_retry_preference”>background_retry_global_optin_setting</string> <string name=”offline_retry_preference_summary”>”You’ll get notified with results once you’re online again.”</string> <string name=”offline_retry_preference_title”>Always retry offline searches</string> <string name=”omp_send_feedback”>Send feedback</string>

Google Lens flash now in upper-left corner

This slight change is to make way for the gallery icon that allows users to import existing images for analysis. As we enabled in the third screenshot below, that button is now in the top-right.

Version 8.25 Version 8.28

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: